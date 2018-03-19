Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but take no action

Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.Full Story >
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.Full Story >
The election victory by President Vladimir Putin gives him a stronger hold on Russia and a stronger place in the world.Full Story >
Many experts say animosities would flare again if the summits fail to produce any progress and leave the nuclear issue with few diplomatic options.Full Story >
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, refuted the reports.Full Story >
According to a report issued by the New York Times, Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization, asking for documents on Russia.Full Story >
The Trump administration shakeup may not be over with reports of the possible departure of Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin.Full Story >
The House Intelligence Committee declared on Monday its investigation "found no evidence of collusion" between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.Full Story >
A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says the firm "took fake news to the next level".Full Story >
Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.Full Story >
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainFull Story >
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metFull Story >
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartFull Story >
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
