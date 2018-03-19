Students paddled after participating in walkout

A high school student in California said he heard his teacher deny another student of what he wanted - to opt out of the school's observance of the nationwide gun violence protest.Full Story >
A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.Full Story >
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.Full Story >
Authorities say a combat veteran shot himself in the head with a shotgun after fatally shooting three mental health workers at a California veterans home.Full Story >
Tens of thousands of students around the US have staged one of the biggest student walkouts in decades, demanding action against gun violence weeks after 17 were killed in a school shooting rampage in Florida.Full Story >
