Asbury hosting children's literature conference

WILMORE, Ky. (AP) - Asbury University is hosting a children's literature conference this month featuring four writers including "Arthur" creator Marc Brown.
The school says in a statement that the March 24 event is aimed at promoting awareness of new youth literature. Other featured speakers at the conference include Peter Catalanotto, who has written and illustrated more than 17 books; Marc Tyler Nobleman, who has written books for all ages; and Aaron Reynolds, who has written several books including the award-winning "Creepy Carrots."
Asbury says the conference is open to the public and will include speeches by the writers and sessions on incorporating children's literature into the school curriculum.
Conference coordinator Katrina Salley said the goal is to connect educators with authors in a way that inspires them to create literacy rich environments for students.
