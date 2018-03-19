Volunteers to pick up litter along Kentucky roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Thousands of volunteers are expected to pick up litter along Kentucky's roadways this week.
State officials say it marks the year's first roadside cleanup outing for Adopt-a-Highway volunteers. The Transportation Cabinet is reminding motorists that when the volunteers are working, roadsides are active work zones and drivers are expected to slow down.
The cabinet says the Division of Roadside Maintenance collects nearly 100,000 bags of highway litter each year. Kentucky's Adopt-a-Highway program assists those efforts.
The program includes nearly 700 groups and volunteers. They remove thousands of bags of litter from about 3,400 miles of roadside. Groups are asked to adopt two-mile sections of road.
Officials say litter pickups are held at least four times per year or as many times as necessary to keep adopted areas reasonably litter free.
