Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.Full Story >
Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.Full Story >
Many experts say animosities would flare again if the summits fail to produce any progress and leave the nuclear issue with few diplomatic options.Full Story >
Many experts say animosities would flare again if the summits fail to produce any progress and leave the nuclear issue with few diplomatic options.Full Story >
The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.Full Story >
The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.Full Story >
The election victory by President Vladimir Putin gives him a stronger hold on Russia and a stronger place in the world.Full Story >
The election victory by President Vladimir Putin gives him a stronger hold on Russia and a stronger place in the world.Full Story >
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, refuted the reports.Full Story >
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, refuted the reports.Full Story >
According to a report issued by the New York Times, Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization, asking for documents on Russia.Full Story >
According to a report issued by the New York Times, Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization, asking for documents on Russia.Full Story >
Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.Full Story >
Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.Full Story >
Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.Full Story >
Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.Full Story >
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.Full Story >
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.Full Story >
The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.Full Story >
The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >