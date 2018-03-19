Boone County deputy fires at fleeing suspect, manhunt underway

A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff's Office fired his service weapon four times at a fleeing suspect at a gas station on Verona-Mudlick Road in Verona early Monday, a sheriff's spokesman says. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

A manhunt is underway this morning after a Boone County deputy fired on a suspect in a vehicle who had just fought with two deputies and was driving across the parking lot of a Verona gas station, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, a man whose name has not been released, remains at large Monday morning, though his vehicle likely was found in southeastern Indiana, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies first encountered the suspect when they were called to a report of a suspicious person who who had been at the Marathon gas station off Verona-Mudlick Road "for an inordinate amount of time," said Tom Scheben, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

"After the man was ordered out of the car and being detained, he fought with two deputies, pushed them away and got to his car where one of the deputies attempted to utilize a Taser on him and as he started forward, the other deputy discharged his weapon, striking the car," Scheben wrote in a prepared statement.

"The suspect, driving a grey Chevrolet Cobalt, fled the area only to be found in Gallatin County where he fled again into Indiana. The Cobalt was found shortly thereafter unoccupied in a parking lot.

"The deputy is placed on administrative duty until the investigation into the incident is complete."

Authorities say man was acting suspicious at this Marathon gas station on Verona-Mudlick. As deputies tried to arrest him, he resisted and sped-off in car. Deputy fires his gun, no one believed to be injured. Suspect got away. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/CwaWcykZxP — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) March 19, 2018

