9/11 hero who saved hundreds dies of cancer at 45

The marine pilot was one of thousands diagnosed with cancer linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Source: @UFANYC/Twitter/CNN)

(CNN) – A former New York ferry captain who helped evacuate hundreds from lower Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001, died Friday, one of thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.

Thomas Phelan, 45, worked for the Circle Line Statue of Liberty ferry cruises when the World Trade Center was hit by terrorists, according to New York City Fire Department spokesman Jim Long.

After the attack, Phelan helped ferry people away from the city.

In 2003, Phelan joined the FDNY as a firefighter and was eventually promoted to marine pilot, Long says.

Mayor Bill de Blasio sent a tweet Sunday honoring Phelan’s service and sacrifice.

In our city’s darkest hour, @FDNY firefighter Thomas Phelan’s heroism saved hundreds of lives. We will never forget his service and his sacrifice. https://t.co/dRn4xVFDza — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 18, 2018

Thousands of people have been diagnosed with cancer linked to the 9/11 attacks.

Many of the diagnoses are believed to have resulted from exposure to known and suspected carcinogens and pollutants after the attack, according to CNN.

Long could not say what kind of cancer Phelan had.

Phelan’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Brooklyn.

One of @FDNY’s #Bravest and a #WTC loss. Tommy Phelan was a Marine 9 Pilot on #Pension Fund Board for @UFANYC, sat alongside @UFOA854. Tommy always helped others and put them first, be it NYC’s citizens, his mom & siblings, coworkers, or friends. Tommy is already greatly missed. https://t.co/1V689v3rXk — NYC Office of the Actuary (@NYCActuary) March 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.