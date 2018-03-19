Man displaced in Westwood apartment fire

One man was displaced in an apartment fire overnight on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. (FOX19 NOW)

A man was displaced in a West Side apartment fire blamed on unattended cooking, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

No one was hurt when flames broke out just before midnight Sunday in the first floor of a two-story brick,multi-family residence in the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue, District 3 Fire Chief Thomas Parker wrote in a prepared statement.

Fire crews were called to the building by a 911 call reporting the apartment on fire.

All occupants had self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews saw heavy fire on the first floor. They quickly advanced fire lines into the building, extinguishing and containing the blase to the apartment of origin, Parker wrote.

Damage was set at $15,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

