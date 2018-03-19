Ohio State student's killer faces possible death sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Jurors are considering whether the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student should be sentenced to death.
Thirty-year-old Brian Golsby was found guilty last week in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.
Golsby apologized in court and asked jurors for mercy.
His lawyers argue that his traumatic and difficult childhood shaped his actions and that his life should be spared.
A jury will determine whether he gets a death sentence or a life sentence with or without the possibility of parole.
Tokes' body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Columbus. Police say they matched Golsby's DNA evidence from Tokes' car.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
A manhunt is underway this morning after a Boone County deputy fired on a suspect in a vehicle who had just fought with two deputies and was driving across the parking lot of a Verona gas station, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A manhunt is underway this morning after a Boone County deputy fired on a suspect in a vehicle who had just fought with two deputies and was driving across the parking lot of a Verona gas station, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Crashes are delaying the morning commute on southbound Interstate 75 nearly an hour from Sharon Road to downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Crashes are delaying the morning commute on southbound Interstate 75 nearly an hour from Sharon Road to downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A man was displaced in a West Side apartment fire blamed on unattended cooking, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.Full Story >
A man was displaced in a West Side apartment fire blamed on unattended cooking, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.Full Story >