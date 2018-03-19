Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

MONROE COUNTY, MS (RNN) – A 13-year-old girl died Sunday after her younger brother allegedly shot her in the head while the two were arguing about video games, WTVA reports.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says deputies responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Saturday, where they learned the 9-year-old grabbed a gun when his sister would not give up the video game controller.

The bullet went through the girl’s brain, according to Cantrell. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN, where she died from her injuries.

Cantrell identified the victim as Dijonae White, a student at Tupelo Middle School, according to WTVA.

The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun. It’s also unclear how much knowledge the boy had of the dangers of guns.

"He’s just 9. I assume he’s seen this on video games or TV. I don't know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can’t answer that. I do know it’s a tragedy,” said Cantrell, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

The children’s mother was in another room feeding lunch to other kids when the incident happened, WTVA reports.

The investigation is ongoing. Cantrell says he doesn’t know what consequences the boy faces. It’s unclear if the 9-year-old is in custody.

