Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media) The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

MONROE COUNTY, MS (RNN) – A 13-year-old girl died Sunday after her younger brother allegedly shot her in the head while the two were arguing about video games, WTVA reports.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says deputies responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Saturday, where they learned the 9-year-old grabbed a gun when his sister would not give up the video game controller.

The bullet went through the girl’s brain, according to Cantrell. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN, where she died from her injuries.

Cantrell identified the victim as Dijonae White, a student at Tupelo Middle School, according to WTVA.

The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun. It’s also unclear how much knowledge the boy had of the dangers of guns.

"He’s just 9. I assume he’s seen this on video games or TV. I don't know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can’t answer that. I do know it’s a tragedy,” said Cantrell, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

The children’s mother was in another room feeding lunch to other kids when the incident happened, WTVA reports.

The investigation is ongoing. Cantrell says he doesn’t know what consequences the boy faces. It’s unclear if the 9-year-old is in custody.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:34:55 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:48:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

  • French court issues mixed ruling in Facebook nudity case

    French court issues mixed ruling in Facebook nudity case

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:03:34 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:48:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File). FILE - In this Feb.12 2016 file photo, a visitor takes a picture of Gustave Courbet's 1866 "The Origin of the World," at Musee d'Orsay museum, in Paris. A French court has ruled Thursday March 15, 2018 Facebook failed to...(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File). FILE - In this Feb.12 2016 file photo, a visitor takes a picture of Gustave Courbet's 1866 "The Origin of the World," at Musee d'Orsay museum, in Paris. A French court has ruled Thursday March 15, 2018 Facebook failed to...
    A French court has ruled Facebook failed to fulfill its contractual obligations by closing without notice the account of a user who had posted a photo of famous nude painting.Full Story >
    A French court has ruled Facebook failed to fulfill its contractual obligations by closing without notice the account of a user who had posted a photo of famous nude painting.Full Story >

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg comes under fire from UK, US lawmakers

    Facebook's Zuckerberg comes under fire from UK, US lawmakers

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-03-18 12:54:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:48:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...
    The head of the British Parliament's media committee says Facebook misled lawmakers by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent.Full Story >
    The head of the British Parliament's media committee says Facebook misled lawmakers by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly