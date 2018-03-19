University of Dayton leader: Street crowd assaulted police

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The president of the University of Dayton has scolded students for disrespecting and attacking police who tried to clear a rowdy street crowd during St. Patrick's Day revelry near the Ohio campus.
In a letter sent to students, university President Eric Spina says he saw some of them shoot fireworks into crowds and assault officers on Saturday.
The Dayton Daily News reports there were allegations of people throwing bottles, rocks and firecrackers at police before officers dressed in riot gear eventually dispersed the crowd that evening.
The school says one person was hurt by a thrown object, and a few others reported minor injuries.
Spina says disrespectful students were jeopardizing the safety of other students and officers. He defends the police response as being appropriate and necessary.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
