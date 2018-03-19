Crashes slow SB I-75 drive

A crash is blocking the left two lanes of SB I-75 between I-74 and Hopple Street Monday morning. (www.ohgo.com)

Crashes are delaying the morning commute on southbound Interstate 75 nearly an hour from Sharon Road to downtown Cincinnati.

A crash on the highway is blocking the left lane between I-74 and Hopple Street, according to www.ohgo.com. Earlier, both left lanes were blocked.

Motorists also are seeing heavy delays on eastbound I-74 as they attempt to merge onto southbound I-75.

To the north, a crash was blocking the left berm on southbound I-75 at I-275. It cleared about 8 a.m., but longer delays are lingering.

