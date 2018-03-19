Pothole ignored for 2 years collapses road - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Pothole ignored for 2 years collapses road

The pothole expanded dramatically in the past two weeks and now has collapsed the road. (Source: WXYZ/CNN) The pothole expanded dramatically in the past two weeks and now has collapsed the road. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI (WXYZ/CNN) – Two years ago, a pothole captured on Google Maps was small. But a couple of weeks ago, it took a major turn, almost completely collapsing the road.

Residents are upset because the road is closed where it’s collapsed, causing detours and blocking some driveways.

"I feel like it's messing up the property value of the house we bought a few years ago," said one resident.

Along with the road, it's causing some problems for the water flowing beneath since this is a culvert.

"That stream right there used to be about 5-6 feet wide and now it's about 15-20 feet wide, the street, the holes just keep getting bigger," another resident said.

The neighborhood residents are angry nothing is being done. Some have left messages with the county and other agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Quality, but haven’t heard back.

The culvert belongs to the Road Commission for Oakland County, MI.

A representative from the road commission said they are waiting on final approval from DEQ because the waterway is protected, but they don't have a fixed date yet.

Copyright 2018 WXYZ, Googleviewer via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:34:55 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:07:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:56:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    Full Story >

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    Full Story >

  • 2 injured in 4th recent explosion in Texas capital

    2 injured in 4th recent explosion in Texas capital

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:56:13 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    Full Story >

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly