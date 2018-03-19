Pothole ignored for 2 years collapses road

The pothole expanded dramatically in the past two weeks and now has collapsed the road. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI (WXYZ/CNN) – Two years ago, a pothole captured on Google Maps was small. But a couple of weeks ago, it took a major turn, almost completely collapsing the road.

Residents are upset because the road is closed where it’s collapsed, causing detours and blocking some driveways.

"I feel like it's messing up the property value of the house we bought a few years ago," said one resident.

Along with the road, it's causing some problems for the water flowing beneath since this is a culvert.

"That stream right there used to be about 5-6 feet wide and now it's about 15-20 feet wide, the street, the holes just keep getting bigger," another resident said.

The neighborhood residents are angry nothing is being done. Some have left messages with the county and other agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Quality, but haven’t heard back.

The culvert belongs to the Road Commission for Oakland County, MI.

A representative from the road commission said they are waiting on final approval from DEQ because the waterway is protected, but they don't have a fixed date yet.

