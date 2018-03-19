20-vehicle accident shuts down DC area highway for 2 hours

With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
A manhunt is underway this morning after a Boone County deputy fired on a suspect in a vehicle who had just fought with two deputies and was driving across the parking lot of a Verona gas station, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Crashes are delaying the morning commute on southbound Interstate 75 nearly an hour from Sharon Road to downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A man was displaced in a West Side apartment fire blamed on unattended cooking, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.Full Story >
