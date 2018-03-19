20-vehicle accident shuts down DC area highway for 2 hours - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

20-vehicle accident shuts down DC area highway for 2 hours

A truck carrying slate and gravel crashed and lost its load, creating a chain reaction. (Source: Pete Piringer/Montgomery Co. PIO/Twitter) A truck carrying slate and gravel crashed and lost its load, creating a chain reaction. (Source: Pete Piringer/Montgomery Co. PIO/Twitter)

(RNN) – A crash involving more than 20 vehicles on a highway outside of Washington, DC in Maryland injured multiple people. The crash closed southbound lanes heading into the city for about two hours.

Officials declared the accident on I-270 south a mass casualty incident. The Montgomery County Fire Department said medics treated more than two dozen people and taken four to the hospital. Two of those patients are in serious condition.

After 5 a.m. ET Monday, a tractor-trailer carrying stones and gravel crashed and lost its load. Other cars could not avoid the truck, leading to a chain reaction crash.

Heavy equipment was brought in to push the gravel and slate to the side of the road, and all lanes are now open.

I-270 carries about 200,000 vehicles a day, according to the Washington Post.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

