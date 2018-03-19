Council committee asks administration for more info on expanding ShotSpotter, bump stock ban

Cincinnati police and some City Council members want to expand gunshot-detectors to other neighborhoods as they try to reduce gun violence.

Last year, the city launched ShotSpotter in Avondale, starting in August. The program picks up gunfire and narrows down locations for police to search, city records show.

On Monday, City Council's Law & Public Safety Committee directed city administrators to begin looking into a motion to expand ShotSpotter.

It's not clear yet which neighborhood it would go in, but Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman has mentioned Over-the-Rhine or the West End.

Police have called the program a valuable and important part of their crime-fighting technology. It has found about 83 percent of gunshots were going unreported.

"ShotSpotter has proven to be a great tool in dramatically lowering the shootings in Avondale," reads the motion. "The technology is saving lives and increasing the quality of life for citizens that live in District 4. It is time to expand the technology to other neighborhoods to continue to stop the shootings and to increase the quality of life for more of our citizens."

In other business Monday, the Law & Public Safety Committee also asked the administration to report back on what a proposed ban on bump stocks would look like.

The attachments allow guns to fire like automatic weapons.

The measure was proposed in light of the Feb. 14 mass school shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 students and teachers.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.