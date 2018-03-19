Council committee asks administration for more info on expanding - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Council committee asks administration for more info on expanding ShotSpotter, bump stock ban

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW/file FOX19 NOW/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police and some City Council members want to expand gunshot-detectors to other neighborhoods as they try to reduce gun violence.

Last year, the city launched ShotSpotter in Avondale, starting in August. The program picks up gunfire and narrows down locations for police to search, city records show.

On Monday, City Council's Law & Public Safety Committee directed city administrators to begin looking into a motion to expand ShotSpotter.

It's not clear yet which neighborhood it would go in, but Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman has mentioned Over-the-Rhine or the West End.

Police have called the program a valuable and important part of their crime-fighting technology. It has found about 83 percent of gunshots were going unreported.

"ShotSpotter has proven to be a great tool in dramatically lowering the shootings in Avondale," reads the motion. "The technology is saving lives and increasing the quality of life for citizens that live in District 4. It is time to expand the technology to other neighborhoods to continue to stop the shootings and to increase the quality of life for more of our citizens."

In other business Monday, the Law & Public Safety Committee also asked the administration to report back on what a proposed ban on bump stocks would look like.

The attachments allow guns to fire like automatic weapons.

The measure was proposed in light of the Feb. 14 mass school shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 students and teachers.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • 4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky

    4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky

    Monday, March 19 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:14:49 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:36:28 GMT
    Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks. (Source: WKYT/CNN)Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks. (Source: WKYT/CNN)

    Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks.

    Full Story >

    Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks.

    Full Story >

  • Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

    Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:35:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    Full Story >

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    Full Story >

  • Some in GOP alarmed as Trump tweets against Robert Mueller

    Some in GOP alarmed as Trump tweets against Robert Mueller

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:35:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    Full Story >

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly