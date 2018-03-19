Council's Law & Public Safety approves city manager resignation deal, but majority of council remains opposed

Cincinnati City Council Members (right to left) Jeff Pastor, Christopher Smitherman and Amy Murray passed a resignation deal Monday for City Manager Harry Black, but it's expected to be defeated in a full Council vote later this week. (FOX19 NOW)

A $393,000 resignation deal City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley agreed to over the weekend easily cleared its first round of approval Monday morning, but still faces defeat in a full council vote later this week.

Three members of Council's Law & Public Safety Committee unanimously approved the deal, which would give Black 18 months of salary, 10 more than called for in his contract.

They are: Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, Councilwoman Amy Murray and Councilman Jeff Pastor, who brokered the deal late last week.

They agreed the package would be cheaper for city taxpayers than dragging out the ongoing controversy and involving a mediator. They also agreed the dispute should be worked out for the good of the city and so leaders can move onto other pressing matters.

Now, Murray said, the city is "at a standstill."

"We still have the issue that started all of this, the police overtime audit and that has been completely overshadowed in all of this," she noted.

Smitherman said the separation package would allow the city manage to leave Cincinnati with "dignity."

The deal passing is likely to be a short-lived victory.

The package is expected to be soundly defeated in a full Council vote at their next meeting, 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ordinarily, City Hall insiders say such a deal would have gone to Council's Budget & Finance Committee.

But the item was put on the agenda of Monday morning's Law & Public Safety Committee meeting, whose Council members support it, instead of the afternoon Finance meeting, whose majority opposes it and would have killed it.

The majority of council has instead called for an independent, third party to gather facts and present those to them in about two weeks.

"We have watched this unfortunate saga unfold in recent days, and feel strongly that it is now on us - the Council Majority - to bring order and a fair process to this situation," reads a statement put out Friday by Tamaya Dennard, P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young and Chris Seelbach.

"To be clear, anyone who wishes to bring forward concerns or report misconduct must feel safe and comfortable doing so. We actively want your voice to be heard. We also believe strongly in due process. No one’s name or reputation should be tarnished without there being clear evidence (beyond just “he said, she said”) as well as a fair opportunity for that individual to respond.

"We share the serious concern of organizations like the Urban League, Community Action Agency, NAACP, Black Agenda, National Action Network, Black United Front, and others that present behavior is rolling back the clock on race relations in Cincinnati; we will not abet the intentional denigration of another black leader in our community.

"We also do not support forcing the taxpayers to pay out of their own pockets for what is currently a broken relationship. We believe there are much better immediate next steps.

"First, this situation clearly must be de-politicized and taken out of the hands of those most directly in the fog of war: Therefore, we are calling for the appointment of an outside Special Counsel (appointed by a majority of City Council), to collect and investigate the concerns raised by the Mayor, any and all counter-factuals from the City Manager, and testimony from city employees or any other directly involved stakeholders. This Special Counsel will then write a report to be submitted to City Council for our review.

"At the same time, we are calling for a ceasefire between the Mayor and City Manager, during which they both agree to say nothing more on the subject and to focus on the City’s work. During this ceasefire, Council will bring in a pro bono mediator to privately help the Mayor and Manager navigate their relationship and return to getting things done for the citizens of Cincinnati. Lastly, during this ceasefire, we call for no personnel changes.

"Council will control this process as it unfolds, and if the need and desire for what the Mayor has called a “public trial” remains, then Council will control the time, date, and location of such a special meeting. Because of the significant interest from concerned members of the community, such a specially-called meeting would occur in the evening, be held out in the community, and be posted with at least two weeks notice to the public.

"We look forward to cool heads prevailing, these issues being properly addressed, and everyone getting back to work for the city we love."

