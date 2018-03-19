School bus runs red light, collides with SUV; 2 kids injured

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.
The Dayton Daily News reports about two dozen students were on the bus when it collided with a sport utility vehicle Monday morning.
WDTN-TV reports the two injured children were taken to a local hospital.
The bus driver and the driver of the SUV weren't hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
