Claire's jewelry chain files for bankruptcy

A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
Pope Francis has asked forgiveness for all Christians who buy sex from women, telling a roomful of young people that frequenting prostitutes is a crime against humanity and the sign of a "sick mentality" that thinks that women exist to be exploited.
Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court.
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.
