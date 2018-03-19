Ripley sheriffs reinvents special needs protocol - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ripley sheriffs reinvents special needs protocol

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

The Ripley County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to help those with special needs.

The sheriff's office says that they are working to add people with special needs to their system to help those people get the help they need and handle their situation in the right way.

In order to do that, the sheriff's office is asking for information like the person's address, likes or dislikes, and guardian's contact number. They say this will help their first responders know where to find them and how to approach them in emergency situations.

The sheriff's office says they have a form that guardians can fill out and return to their office with a photo of the person attached.

Once they receive the form, the sheriff's office says that child or family member will be added to their system and dispatchers will have the information needed to give to responding officers.

This system is part of their new dispatch system which they say is aided by computers and records management.

The sheriff's office says forms can be mailed, emailed, or returned in person during their Monday through Friday business hours.

