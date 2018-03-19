Ohio State student's killer faces possible death sentence - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio State student's killer faces possible death sentence

Brian Golsby Brian Golsby
Reagan Tokes (Twitter) Reagan Tokes (Twitter)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Jurors are considering whether the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student should be sentenced to death.

Thirty-year-old Brian Golsby was found guilty last week in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.

Golsby apologized in court and asked jurors for mercy.

His lawyers argue that his traumatic and difficult childhood shaped his actions and that his life should be spared.

A jury will determine whether he gets a death sentence or a life sentence with or without the possibility of parole.

Tokes' body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles southwest of Columbus. Police say they matched Golsby's DNA evidence from Tokes' car.

