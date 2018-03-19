Man pleads guilty to charges over shootout that hurt 2 cops

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of wounding two police officers during a September shootout at a Cleveland-area car dealership has pleaded guilty to felonious assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Thirty-one-year-old Timmothy Schmidt, of Willoughby Hills, initially was charged with attempted aggravated murder for the shootout that also left him injured.

WOIO-TV reports those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal for Schmidt, who said in court that he was heavily medicated at the time of the shooting.

Officers had responded to a report of problems involving a customer upset about his bill at a BMW dealership. One officer was shot in the chest and the other in the leg. WJW-TV reports both eventually returned to work.

Schmidt could face decades in prison upon sentencing next month.

