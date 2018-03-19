'Bengalized': Pub sign commiserates with sad Cincinnati sports f - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Bengalized': Pub sign commiserates with sad Cincinnati sports fans

By Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cloverleaf Pub expresses feelings of frustration on Xavier University and University of Cincinnati's losses in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament Sunday Cloverleaf Pub expresses feelings of frustration on Xavier University and University of Cincinnati's losses in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament Sunday
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

As the saying goes, 'the struggle is real.'

At least that seems to be the case for Queen City sports fans.

The double loss turned March Madness into March sadness Sunday when both the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the round of 32.

Xavier, UC knocked out of NCAA tourney in heartbreaking losses

The Bearcats boasted a 22 point lead in the second half of their game before ultimately falling to seventh-seeded Nevada.

The top-seeded Musketeers suffered a similar fate, losing a 12 point lead in the final 10 minutes of their game against Florida State.

Fans of the rival teams felt the gut punch that many across the city are all too familiar with when it comes to Cincinnati sports.

Capitalizing on that feeling of shared pain Monday was a bar on North Bend Road.

The Cloverleaf Pub expressed their feelings on the bracket busting games with their sign which read "X and UC have been Bengalized."

Just two months ago a Westwood gas station also used their sign to express their feelings of frustrations with the Bengals and head coach Marvin Lewis.

Gas station offers love advice for unhappy Bengals fans

But hey, there's always next year right? And if not, it appears you can always blame the Bengals.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

