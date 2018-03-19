Calling hours, funeral set for western NY's Rep. Slaughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Calling hours and funeral services are set for longtime Rep. Louise Slaughter, who died last week after taking a fall at her Washington, D.C., home.
The Democratic congresswoman from the Rochester area was 88 when she died early last Friday at a Washington hospital where she was being treated after falling the week before.
Slaughter's Washington office announced Monday that calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services in Rochester.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre in Rochester. The service will be open to the public.
Slaughter was elected to congress in 1986. The Kentucky native was the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A $393,000 resignation deal City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley agreed to over the weekend easily cleared its first round of approval Monday morning, but still faces defeat later this week.Full Story >
A $393,000 resignation deal City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley agreed to over the weekend easily cleared its first round of approval Monday morning, but still faces defeat later this week.Full Story >
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to help those with special needs.Full Story >
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to help those with special needs.Full Story >
Oh, Cincinnati. As the saying goes, 'the struggle is real.' At least that seems to be the case for Queen City sports fans.Full Story >
Oh, Cincinnati. As the saying goes, 'the struggle is real.' At least that seems to be the case for Queen City sports fans.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
With chilly air in place we could see a little bit of a wintry mix early on Saturday morning.Full Story >
Jurors are considering whether the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student should be sentenced to death.Full Story >
Jurors are considering whether the man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student should be sentenced to death.Full Story >