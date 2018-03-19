Kroger pulling publications about assault rifles from shelves - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kroger has announced that it will no longer carry any periodicals that are about assault rifles, according to CNNMoney.

This move comes weeks after the Cincinnati-based retailer announced plans to stop gun and ammo sales at 46 subsidiary Fred Meyer stores to those under 21.

Kroger did not specify to CNN how the retailer will screen the gun magazines for "assault rifles." 

"We regularly review the company’s assortment of periodicals and make merchandising decisions based on customer preferences," Cincinnati-Dayton Division Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Rolfes said. 

On Feb. 28, Walmart said it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to anyone younger than 21, following a decision by Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style rifles.

Dick's said it also would not sell guns and ammo to anyone under 21.

These decisions came in the wake of the Feb. 14 Parkland, Florida, school shooting where a gunman using an AR-15 killed 17.

