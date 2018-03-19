TIMELINE: When, where snow is expected to fall in the Tri-State - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

TIMELINE: When, where snow is expected to fall in the Tri-State this week

Posted by Ashley Smith, Meteorologist
Connect
(File) (File)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

As you may have heard, snow is returning to the Tri-State this week.

In general, 2 to 4 inches is expected to fall in the area. You can find a more detailed breakdown below:

Late Monday

  • Scattered rain begins around 8 p.m.

Tuesday Morning

  • Rain continues, heavy at times
  • Could see a wintry mix at times with rain/sleep, mainly northwest of Cincinnati

Tuesday afternoon

  • Wintry mix possible late morning/early afternoon but temps should remain above freezing
  • Roads will be wet, bridges and overpasses could be slick, but roads should not be icy

Late Tuesday

  • Rain changes to all snow, mainly after 7 p.m.
  • Snow continues until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning

Snowfall totals are all over the place, but an average of 2 to 4 inches should fall. (That doesn’t mean it is all expected to stick.) However, the farther northwest you go (Connersville, Brooksville), residents may see 6 to 8 inches.

Pavement temperatures will be warm, so roads should remain wet rather than icy. But as we know, the Tuesday and Wednesday morning commutes could still be messy.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly