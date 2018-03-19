TIMELINE: When, where snow is expected to fall in the Tri-State this week

As you may have heard, snow is returning to the Tri-State this week.

In general, 2 to 4 inches is expected to fall in the area. You can find a more detailed breakdown below:

Late Monday

Scattered rain begins around 8 p.m.

Tuesday Morning

Rain continues, heavy at times

Could see a wintry mix at times with rain/sleep, mainly northwest of Cincinnati

Tuesday afternoon

Wintry mix possible late morning/early afternoon but temps should remain above freezing

Roads will be wet, bridges and overpasses could be slick, but roads should not be icy

Late Tuesday

Rain changes to all snow, mainly after 7 p.m.

Snow continues until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning

Snowfall totals are all over the place, but an average of 2 to 4 inches should fall. (That doesn’t mean it is all expected to stick.) However, the farther northwest you go (Connersville, Brooksville), residents may see 6 to 8 inches.

Pavement temperatures will be warm, so roads should remain wet rather than icy. But as we know, the Tuesday and Wednesday morning commutes could still be messy.

