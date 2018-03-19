Lawmakers wrap up work on bill to regulate online eye exams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill to regulate online renewals of prescriptions for contact lenses and glasses.

The Kentucky House sent the measure to Gov. Matt Bevin on an 88-0 vote Monday.

Before voting for final passage, the House accepted changes made to the bill by senators.

The original bill required real-time interaction between an eye doctor and a patient seeking a prescription. The Senate voted to strike that requirement and the House accepted it.

The measure comes as more companies offer eye exams through a smart phone app, marketing it as a way to save a trip and some money on something as simple as a prescription renewal. The bill would regulate the industry for the first time in Kentucky.

The legislation is House Bill 191.

