Ky. governor urges pressure on lawmakers to act on pensions - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ky. governor urges pressure on lawmakers to act on pensions

File photo File photo

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin is urging current and retired state workers in Kentucky to pressure lawmakers to act on revamping one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans.

Bevin said in a four-minute video Saturday night that if structural changes aren't made, the teachers' retirement system will likely run out of money in 12 to 15 years.

Bevin suggests that residents contact lawmakers "and say 'Don't allow this to fail on our watch.'"

The plan to overhaul Kentucky's public pension systems has stalled in the Senate.

The measure would cut benefits for some retired teachers while making structural changes some lawmakers say are necessary to save the retirement system from collapse. Supporters tout it as a way to reap an estimated $3.2 billion in taxpayer savings over the next 20 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-03-19 21:07:40 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Full Story >

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Full Story >

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-03-19 21:07:01 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    Full Story >

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    Full Story >

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:29:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    Full Story >

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly