Fort Mitchell Remke to close soon

A Remke Market in northern Kentucky will close next month after more than 60 years in business.

The Dixie Highway store is set to shut down by April 13, Remke Director of Customer Relations Pat Iasillo confirmed Monday.

Closing the “land-locked” store has been in the works for some time, Iasillo told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Hours of operation will soon be reduced and a going-out-of-business sale is slated to begin Monday, March 26, the Enquirer reports.

Remke started out as a family-operated grocer in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky in 1897. Fresh Encounter, Inc. purchased the company last year.

There are nine Remkes in the greater Cincinnati area, including a store less than two miles away from the soon-to-be-closed location on Dixie Highway.

