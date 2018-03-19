Teen will spend at least 6 years in juvenile detention for murder of father

A Butler county teen will serve at least six years in juvenile detention for the murder of her father.

Police said 15-year-old Mariah Ponder shot and killed her 71-year-old father, James Ponder Sr., in his bedroom in February 2017.

Ponder pleaded "true" to murder in juvenile court in February 2018, which means that she admitted to the crime.

Loved ones of James Ponder spoke before her sentencing.

"I don't sleep anymore. Everyday I wake up in a Hell. Everyday, I wake up knowing that my little sister Mariah murdered my daddy. Everyday I know there is no more memories to be made," one relative said.

Ponder accepted the plea deal, which would keep her out of adult jail. However, the judge said should she have any problems in detention, she could be bound over and serve 15-years to life in prison as an adult.

