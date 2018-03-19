Teen to serve at least 6 years in juvenile detention for father's murder

A Butler County teen will serve at least six years in juvenile detention for the murder of her father. (WXIX)

On Monday, loved ones of 71-year-old James Ponder spoke before the sentencing of 15-year-old Mariah Ponder.

"I don't sleep anymore. Every day I wake up in a hell," said a sister of Mariah Ponder. "Every day, I wake up knowing that my little sister Mariah murdered my daddy. Every day I know there are no more memories to be made."

Police say Mariah Ponder shot her father in the head inside of his Hamilton home in February 2017.

The teen accepted the plea deal earlier this year which would keep her out of adult jail. However, the judge says should Mariah Ponder have any problems in detention, she could be bound over and serve 15 years to life in prison as an adult.

