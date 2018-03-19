Teen to serve at least 6 years in juvenile detention for father's murder

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.Full Story >
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.Full Story >
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.Full Story >
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.Full Story >
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.Full Story >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.Full Story >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.Full Story >