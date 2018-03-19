Butler County Jail inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at hospital

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.Full Story >
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.Full Story >
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.Full Story >
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.Full Story >
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.Full Story >
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.Full Story >
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.Full Story >
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.Full Story >
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.Full Story >
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.Full Story >