As his nephews fight for their lives, this Middletown officer is pleading for drunken driving awareness

The Middletown Police Department is rallying around one of their own after his nephews were involved in a serious crash Tuesday night.

Officer Ryan Morgan’s 8- and 7-year-old nephews were in a car that, according to police, went left of center and struck a car and RTA bus in Harrison Township. That crash caused the bus to hit two other vehicles, injuring a total of seven people.

”I hope people see this, see what happens to little babies and think twice before getting in a car after drinking,” said Morgan.

The boys, 8-year-old Eric and 7-year-old Emmanuel, both suffered traumatic brain injuries and have been unconscious since the crash.

“Emmanuel is really struggling right now. We’re praying for a miracle," Morgan said.

Police are blaming alcohol and speed for the crash. Authorities say the driver of the car the boys were in is at fault. That driver is also in the hospital. His relationship to the boys has not been released at this point.

Morgan has been with the Middletown Police Department for 11 years, responding to dozens of OVI calls during that time.

“It’s a lot harder being on this side of it,” said Morgan.

He hopes by sharing his story, a common sense message will sink in the next time anyone reading this story thinks about drinking and driving.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, to help out click here.

