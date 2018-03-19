Kentucky community honors police officer killed on duty

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Hundreds of people gathered to honor the life of a Kentucky police officer killed while on duty.
News outlets report the funeral for Pikeville police Officer Scotty Hamilton was Sunday afternoon. The 35-year-old was shot on March 13 in the Hurricane community of Pike County.
Authorities say Hamilton and state police Trooper Matt Martin were patrolling the area when they saw a suspicious vehicle and spoke with its occupants. They were searching the area for other possible suspects when gunshots were fired. Martin later found Hamilton with a fatal bullet wound.
Hamilton had been with the police department for 12 years and is survived by his wife and infant daughter.
Authorities say one person is charged with murder and four others are charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the shooting.
