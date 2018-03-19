Investigation underway, though Middletown youth cheer treasurer denies taking $41K

The president and treasurer of Middletown Youth Football and Cheer is at the center of an alleged money grab. (WXIX)

The president and treasurer of Middletown Youth Football and Cheer is at the center of an alleged money grab.

FOX19 NOW is not naming her because she has not been charged, though she is being investigated by Middletown police.

She tells FOX19 NOW she did not take the $41,000.

She was notified of the investigation in December.

Now on paid leave, she says this investigation centers around receipts, not in the paperwork. She said that amounts to not doing the right bookkeeping for the organization.

“They accused the last president of stashing $30,000 in his home. I just feel like there are things in the pee wee organization that are run poorly -- they try to find people to blame," she said.

It is expected that she will be indicted by a grand jury in the coming days.

