Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs. They posted the full statement on their Facebook page.

Officials from the City of Jacksonville and from Jacksonville State University will have a press conference at the Jacksonville Wal-Mart Tuesday morning.

“We heard like a freight train coming through,” said RoShard Cargill, who was in the building when the storm hit.

“It was loud…”

Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted earlier in the evening that there had been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum." He adds that the it is not completely destroyed. They have staff on site as we speak. 

