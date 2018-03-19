Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs. They posted the full statement on their Facebook page.

Officials from the City of Jacksonville and from Jacksonville State University will have a press conference at the Jacksonville Wal-Mart Tuesday morning.

“We heard like a freight train coming through,” said RoShard Cargill, who was in the building when the storm hit.

“It was loud…”

Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted earlier in the evening that there had been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum." He adds that the it is not completely destroyed. They have staff on site as we speak.

Thanks for all the calls, texts and emails and we do have extensive damage in Jacksonville. I can confirm we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum, but The Pete is not completely destroyed. We have staff on site and will update as soon as possible. — Greg Seitz (@gseitz) March 20, 2018

We are still surveying all of the damage to campus and can confirm major roof damage to Logan Hall and Patterson Hall. Numerous trees and power lines are down. I’m very thankful JSU is on spring break this week and most students are out of town. — Greg Seitz (@gseitz) March 20, 2018

