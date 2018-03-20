Inmate found unresponsive in jail dies

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an inmate was found unresponsive at a jail in southwest Ohio and has died.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says a corrections officer found the 31-year-old inmate unresponsive at the jail around 8 a.m. Monday. The sheriff says the inmate was transported by emergency crews to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say the inmate was being held on charges from neighboring Hamilton County and had been in the jail for about two weeks.
Butler County sheriff's detectives and the county coroner's office are investigating to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man and a teen were hospitalized after a Monday shooting in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
A man and a teen were hospitalized after a Monday shooting in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
The president and treasurer of Middletown Youth Football and Cheer is at the center of an alleged money grab.Full Story >
The president and treasurer of Middletown Youth Football and Cheer is at the center of an alleged money grab.Full Story >
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to help those with special needs.Full Story >
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to help those with special needs.Full Story >
A traffic accident early Saturday morning sent a driver and a police officer to the hospital.Full Story >
A traffic accident early Saturday morning sent a driver and a police officer to the hospital.Full Story >