Inmate found unresponsive in jail dies

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an inmate was found unresponsive at a jail in southwest Ohio and has died.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says a corrections officer found the 31-year-old inmate unresponsive at the jail around 8 a.m. Monday. The sheriff says the inmate was transported by emergency crews to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the inmate was being held on charges from neighboring Hamilton County and had been in the jail for about two weeks.

Butler County sheriff's detectives and the county coroner's office are investigating to determine the cause of death.

