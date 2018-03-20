Amish leader wants hair-cutting convictions overturned

CLEVELAND (AP) - The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio convicted in hair- and beard-cutting attacks is pushing to get his convictions overturned using arguments already rejected in court.

An attorney for 72-year-old Samuel Mullet Sr. says Mullet's previous lawyer made mistakes during trial and in prior appeals.

In a Monday court filing, prosecutors say there were no errors that amounted to Mullet's rights to due process being violated, and a judge should reject his request.

Defense attorneys say the 2011 hair- and beard-cutting attacks stemmed from family disputes. Prosecutors say the motive was religious, as hair and beards have spiritual significance in the Amish faith.

Mullet is serving an 11-year sentence. Of the 16 Amish community members convicted in the case, only Mullet remains imprisoned.

