Jacksonville Community Center to open at 7 a.m. for storm recove - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Jacksonville Community Center to open at 7 a.m. for storm recovery volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Volunteers are needed after strong storms caused widespread damage in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Community Center will be open at 7 a.m.for anyone who wants to help with response and recovery efforts, according to the Calhoun County EMA's Twitter account. 

A confirmed grounded tornado during a line of severe storms heavily damaged numerous buildings in the area, including West Point Baptist Church and a Dollar General.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed West Point Baptist Church is severely damaged, possibly destroyed. The Dollar General, which is near Jacksonville State's campus, also experienced severe damage.

Some roads in that area are impassible. Emergency vehicles are blocking all traffic from traveling south on Highway 21 after the intersection of Highway 202. Highway 204 is also blocked. It is believed 21 is closed due to debris that flew off of buildings, while 204 is closed due to damage on JSU's campus.

Numerous trees and utility poles are down on backroads in Jacksonville. Roy Webb Road is flooded.

We will provide more updates when they become available.

