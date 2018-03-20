Jacksonville under curfew following Monday's damaging storms - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Jacksonville under curfew following Monday's damaging storms

(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC) (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

The city of Jacksonville is under a curfew after a likely tornado caused widespread damage.

The curfew will go into effect at 7 p.m., Jacksonville Mayor Johnny L. Smith said in a Tuesday morning press conference. . 

There will also be checkpoints in the areas affected by the storm.

Two people were injured, one seriously, but there were no fatalities. 

The National Weather Service is expected to send out survey crews to determine the strength of the storms. 

Volunteers are needed to help with response and recovery efforts

The Jacksonville Community Center will be open at 7 a.m., according to the Calhoun County EMA's Twitter account. 

A confirmed grounded tornado during a line of severe storms heavily damaged numerous buildings in the area, including West Point Baptist Church and a Dollar General.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed West Point Baptist Church is severely damaged, possibly destroyed. The Dollar General, which is near Jacksonville State's campus, also experienced severe damage.

Some roads in that area are impassible. Emergency vehicles are blocking all traffic from traveling south on Highway 21 after the intersection of Highway 202. Highway 204 is also blocked. It is believed 21 is closed due to debris that flew off of buildings, while 204 is closed due to damage on JSU's campus.

Numerous trees and utility poles are down on backroads in Jacksonville. Roy Webb Road is flooded.

We will provide more updates when they become available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ryan hopes spending bill disputes can be settled Tuesday

    Ryan hopes spending bill disputes can be settled Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:45:37 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:57:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, the U.S. Capitol in the early morning in Washington. Top-level Capitol Hill talks on a massive $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill are reaching a critical stage as negotia...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, the U.S. Capitol in the early morning in Washington. Top-level Capitol Hill talks on a massive $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill are reaching a critical stage as negotia...

    Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.

    Full Story >

    Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.

    Full Story >

  • Investigators suspect FedEx bomb is tied to Austin bombings

    Investigators suspect FedEx bomb is tied to Austin bombings

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:57:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Full Story >

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    Full Story >

  • Trump Org. partner in India accused of bilking investors

    Trump Org. partner in India accused of bilking investors

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:45:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:56:59 GMT
    An Indian real estate company that is partnering with the Trump Organization has been accused of cheating investors out of nearly $150 million. The claims make no mention of the Trump Organization.Full Story >
    An Indian real estate company that is partnering with the Trump Organization has been accused of cheating investors out of nearly $150 million. The claims make no mention of the Trump Organization.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly