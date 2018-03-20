Ohio Gov. Kasich will chair Midwestern Governors Association

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has been named chairman of the Midwestern Governors Association ahead of a September summit in Columbus planned by the public-policy-focused group.
Kasich's agenda for the bipartisan group of a dozen governors is focused on how technology is transforming jobs and the workforce and how the region can better prepare for that future in areas such as education, training and infrastructure. Kasich says teamwork and sharing ideas can help the region provide opportunities, attract workers and elevate its resources.
The term-limited Republican is in his final year as Ohio governor.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man and a teen were hospitalized after a Monday shooting in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
A man and a teen were hospitalized after a Monday shooting in Mt. Auburn.Full Story >
The president and treasurer of Middletown Youth Football and Cheer is at the center of an alleged money grab.Full Story >
The president and treasurer of Middletown Youth Football and Cheer is at the center of an alleged money grab.Full Story >
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to help those with special needs.Full Story >
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office is starting a new program to help those with special needs.Full Story >
A traffic accident early Saturday morning sent a driver and a police officer to the hospital.Full Story >
A traffic accident early Saturday morning sent a driver and a police officer to the hospital.Full Story >