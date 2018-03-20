Senators to preview proposals on improving election systems

The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.Full Story >
The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.Full Story >
Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.Full Story >
Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.Full Story >
The case being argued Tuesday involves information required by a state law that the centers must provide clients about the availability of contraception, abortion and pre-natal care, at little or no cost.Full Story >
The case being argued Tuesday involves information required by a state law that the centers must provide clients about the availability of contraception, abortion and pre-natal care, at little or no cost.Full Story >
Trump blistered Mueller and his investigation all weekend on Twitter and started in again Monday, questioning the probe's legitimacy with language no recent president has used for a federal inquiry.Full Story >
Trump blistered Mueller and his investigation all weekend on Twitter and started in again Monday, questioning the probe's legitimacy with language no recent president has used for a federal inquiry.Full Story >
The premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event U.S. President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing, but other officials say the government is ready to act.Full Story >
The premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event U.S. President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing, but other officials say the government is ready to act.Full Story >
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.Full Story >
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.Full Story >
According to a report issued by the New York Times, Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization, asking for documents on Russia.Full Story >
According to a report issued by the New York Times, Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization, asking for documents on Russia.Full Story >
The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.Full Story >
The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.Full Story >
A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says the firm "took fake news to the next level".Full Story >
A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says the firm "took fake news to the next level".Full Story >
Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.Full Story >
Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.Full Story >
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.Full Story >
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.Full Story >
With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.Full Story >
With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.Full Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.Full Story >
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainFull Story >
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainFull Story >
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metFull Story >
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metFull Story >
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartFull Story >
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartFull Story >
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.Full Story >
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >