McConnell says he has confidence in Mueller

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). President Donald Trump speaks about his plan to combat opioid drug addiction at Manchester Community College, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). President Donald Trump speaks about his plan to combat opioid drug addiction at Manchester Community College, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Manchester, N.H.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump salutes as he steps off Marine One, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump salutes as he steps off Marine One, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Washington.

  Border wall, tunnel tussle hold up sweeping spending bill

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:45 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, the U.S. Capitol in the early morning in Washington.

    Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.

  Supreme Court questions crisis pregnancy center law

    Supreme Court questions crisis pregnancy center law

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:55 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset.

    The case being argued Tuesday involves information required by a state law that the centers must provide clients about the availability of contraception, abortion and pre-natal care, at little or no cost.

  First lady vows to fight cyberbullying despite critics

    First lady vows to fight cyberbullying despite critics

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:56 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). First lady Melania Trump speaks at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H., Monday, March 19, 2018.

    The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.

  Senators push for better security for 2018 election season

    Senators push for better security for 2018 election season

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:45 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill

    With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

  China's premier appeals to US to 'act rationally' over trade

    China's premier appeals to US to 'act rationally' over trade

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:55 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Chinese Premier Li Keqiang applauds during the closing session of the annual National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

    The premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event U.S. President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing, but other officials say the government is ready to act.

  Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe fired

    Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe fired

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:59 AM EDT

    He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.

  Reports: Trump to dismiss McMaster; White House denies

    Reports: Trump to dismiss McMaster; White House denies

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:04 AM EDT

    McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, refuted the reports.

  Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization documents in Russia probe

    Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization documents in Russia probe

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:04 PM EDT
    (Source: CNN)

    According to a report issued by the New York Times, Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization, asking for documents on Russia. 

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and CHAD DAY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday expressed confidence in special counsel Robert Mueller and said he should be allowed to "finish his job," the Senate leader's first response to President Donald Trump's recent outburst of criticism of Mueller and his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"I think he will have great credibility with the American people when he reaches a conclusion of this investigation," McConnell said. "So I have a lot of confidence in him."

McConnell was silent through the weekend as other Republicans alternately criticized Trump for his series of tweets and expressed faith that he would not move to have Mueller removed. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday he had "received assurances" that Mueller would not be fired.

Trump blistered Mueller and his investigation all weekend on Twitter and started in again Monday, questioning the probe's legitimacy with language no recent president has used for a federal inquiry. "A total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest!" Trump tweeted.

Mueller is leading a criminal probe into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign had ties to Russia and whether there has been obstruction of justice since then.

White House officials and Trump's lawyers repeatedly said over the weekend that Mueller would not be fired. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that the White House does not think firing Mueller would be "the most productive step forward," but that they want to see the investigation come to an end. She said Trump's tweets were about his frustration with the process.

Trump has fumed to confidants that the Mueller probe is "going to choke the life out of" his presidency if allowed to continue indefinitely, according to an outside adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations with the president.

Other notable Republicans have told Trump to cut it out. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a frequent Trump critic, even raised the prospect of impeachment.

"We are begging the president not to fire the special counsel," Flake tweeted Tuesday evening. "Don't create a constitutional crisis. Congress cannot preempt such a firing. Our only constitutional remedy is after the fact, through impeachment. No one wants that outcome. Mr. President, please don't go there."

Orrin Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said Monday that firing Mueller would be "the stupidest thing the president could do." Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also have spoken out.

Still, GOP lawmakers said they didn't think it was necessary to pass bipartisan bills introduced last summer to protect the special counsel should he be fired.

Of speculation that Trump would fire Mueller, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said: "I don't think that's going to happen so I just think it's not necessary, and obviously legislation requires a presidential signature. I don't see the necessity of picking that fight right now."

Even so, Cornyn said there would be "a number of unintended consequences" if Mueller were to be removed and lawmakers had communicated that message to Trump "informally and formally."

Trump cannot directly fire Mueller. Any dismissal, for cause, would have to be carried out by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed the counsel and has continued to express support.

Trump this week added a new lawyer, Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to his legal team. DiGenova has been outspoken in his defense of Trump, talking of a "brazen plot" to exonerate Hillary Clinton in an email investigation and to "frame" Trump with a "falsely created crime."

In an apparent effort to bolster its star power, the Trump legal had also reached out to high-profile Washington attorney Ted Olson from the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP about joining the group. But his law partner Theodore Boutrous, Jr., a member of the firm's executive and management committees, tweeted Tuesday that Olson would not be joining the legal team.

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Darlene Superville and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  The Latest: Cambridge Analytica sought work in Romania

    The Latest: Cambridge Analytica sought work in Romania

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
    The Cambridge University researcher who developed an app used by Cambridge Analytica to harvest data from millions of Facebook users claims he has been made a scapegoat.Full Story >
  Spending talks nearly done, $1.3T bill soon to be unveiled

    Spending talks nearly done, $1.3T bill soon to be unveiled

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:26 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters following a closed-door Republican strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

    Talks over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill are dragging on as lawmakers find themselves tangled in side issues ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for avoiding a shutdown.

  Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

    Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

