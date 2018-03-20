McConnell says he has confidence in Mueller

Two major issues, the border wall and a tunnel and rail project, are holding up the massive government-wide spending bill that must pass Congress before a midnight Friday deadline to avoid another government shutdown.Full Story >
The case being argued Tuesday involves information required by a state law that the centers must provide clients about the availability of contraception, abortion and pre-natal care, at little or no cost.Full Story >
The meeting Tuesday marks her first public event on the topic, a choice some observers have questioned given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.Full Story >
With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.Full Story >
The premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event U.S. President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing, but other officials say the government is ready to act.Full Story >
He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.Full Story >
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, refuted the reports.Full Story >
According to a report issued by the New York Times, Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Trump Organization, asking for documents on Russia.Full Story >
Talks over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill are dragging on as lawmakers find themselves tangled in side issues ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for avoiding a shutdown.Full Story >
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...Full Story >
The hearing follows a Tuesday news conference in which committee members from both parties said government efforts to protect state and local elections from Russian cyberattacks haven't gone far enough.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseFull Story >
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."Full Story >
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termFull Story >
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersFull Story >
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceFull Story >
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasFull Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
