Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.Full Story >
The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.Full Story >
The fire chief says it's a misconception that firefighters only respond to emergency calls -- they also respond to calls for help, and this was a case of neighbors helping neighbors.Full Story >
Dozens of local college and high school students filled City Hall on Tuesday calling for tougher gun laws.Full Story >
The everyday hustle and bustle of shoppers and diners in the O'Bryonville shopping district is starting to make life more stressful for those who have homes close by.Full Story >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.Full Story >
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasFull Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.Full Story >
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainFull Story >
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metFull Story >
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartFull Story >
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
