Ohio Amish leader wants hair-cutting convictions overturned - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio Amish leader wants hair-cutting convictions overturned

Leader in Amish hair-cutting case Sam Mullett. (Source: WOIO) Leader in Amish hair-cutting case Sam Mullett. (Source: WOIO)

CLEVELAND (AP) - The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio convicted in hair- and beard-cutting attacks is pushing to get his convictions overturned using arguments already rejected in court.

An attorney for 72-year-old Samuel Mullet Sr. says Mullet's previous lawyer made mistakes during trial and in prior appeals.

In a Monday court filing, prosecutors say there were no errors that amounted to Mullet's rights to due process being violated, and a judge should reject his request.

Defense attorneys say the 2011 hair- and beard-cutting attacks stemmed from family disputes. Prosecutors say the motive was religious, as hair and beards have spiritual significance in the Amish faith.

Mullet is serving an 11-year sentence. Of the 16 Amish community members convicted in the case, only Mullet remains imprisoned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • How Facebook likes could profile voters for manipulation

    How Facebook likes could profile voters for manipulation

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-03-19 14:46:38 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:30:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, over...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, over...

    A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says the firm "took fake news to the next level".

    Full Story >

    A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says the firm "took fake news to the next level".

    Full Story >

  • Crash marks 1st death involving fully autonomous vehicle

    Crash marks 1st death involving fully autonomous vehicle

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:25:55 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:30:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...

    The death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix is the event that many in the auto and technology industries had been dreading.

    Full Story >

    The death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix is the event that many in the auto and technology industries had been dreading.

    Full Story >

  • Trump Org. partner in India accused of bilking investors

    Trump Org. partner in India accused of bilking investors

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:45:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:30:08 GMT
    An Indian real estate company that is partnering with the Trump Organization has been accused of cheating investors out of nearly $150 million. The claims make no mention of the Trump Organization.Full Story >
    An Indian real estate company that is partnering with the Trump Organization has been accused of cheating investors out of nearly $150 million. The claims make no mention of the Trump Organization.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly