24 families displaced in large Fairfield apartment fire

Twenty-four families were displaced in a large apartment fire in Fairfield on Sherwood Drive at Camelot East Apartments early Tuesday. (Photos: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Twenty-four families - an estimated 50 to 60 people - are displaced this morning in a large apartment fire, authorities said.

Flames broke out in a third-story apartment at Camelot East Apartments in the 1400 block of Sherwood Drive about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire shooting from the third floor roof, he said.

At one point, fire crews had to battle the blaze from outside in a defensive mode because it was too dangerous to go inside.

Twenty-four apartments total were impacted, including 12 with smoke and water damage that are uninhabitable, according to Bennett.

Another dozen have no utilities because power had to be shut off in the building.

Those units do not have damage, so their residents will be able to return once power is restored.

Bennett estimated 50 to 60 residents are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

