Low-key US-S Korea military drills ahead of N Korea summits

A teenager boy was critically hurt in a double shooting in Walnut Hills late Monday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
As you may have heard, snow is returning to the Tri-State this week.Full Story >
Twenty-four families - an estimated 50 to 60 people - are displaced this morning in a large apartment fire, authorities said Tuesday.Full Story >
The president and treasurer of Middletown Youth Football and Cheer is at the center of an alleged money grab.Full Story >
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainFull Story >
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metFull Story >
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartFull Story >
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityFull Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
