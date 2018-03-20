Rocky River store workers spoil thief's seafood feast - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Rocky River store workers spoil thief's seafood feast

Posted by Brian Koster
(Source: Rocky River police) (Source: Rocky River police)
ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) -

Rocky River police received a call on St, Patrick's Day from the Giant Eagle located on Center Ridge Rd around 11:45 a.m. for a woman stealing crab legs.

When police arrived, store employees had 61-year-old Karen Joseph, of Cleveland, in custody.

Police learned that Joseph was actually attempting to steal $119 worth of lobster tails.

Joseph was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.

