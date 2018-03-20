Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.

The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, front left, Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley, front center, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, front right, arrive...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, front left, Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley, front center, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, front right, arrive...

Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.

Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

Austin police have responded to the suspicious package at an Austin FedEx facility. (Source: KXAN/CNN)

AUSTIN, TX (RNN) - Police in Austin, TX, are responding to an incendiary device that left one person injured Tuesday night.

Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

The Austin-Travis County EMS described the victim as a man in his 30's but did not know the extent of his injuries. They do not, however, anticipate his injuries will be life-threatening.

Earlier, FedEx confirmed in a statement that a package detonated at a San Antonio-area FedEx ground facility early Tuesday morning.

The company also confirmed that the person responsible for sending it also shipped a second package, which was secured and turned over to law enforcement.

The FBI said Tuesday evening that the suspicious package, which was sent to a FedEx shipping center near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, contained an "explosive device," the AP reported.

"We have provided law enforcement responsible for this investigation extensive evidence related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems," FedEx said in its statement.

One worker was injured after the package – which was destined for Austin – exploded at the facility near San Antonio, on 9935 Doerr Lane, in Schertz, TX, after midnight, police said.

The employee was evaluated and released, according to Michael Carpenter, the mayor of Schertz.

Chief Michael Hansen of the Schertz Police Department said the explosion was called in about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The package was on the automated conveyor and the injured worker was near the package.

No one in the Schertz area was the target, Hansen said.

Police officials have asked the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious packages.

APD responded to 420 suspicious package calls between 8 a.m. yesterday and 8 a.m. today bringing the total number to 1,257 calls since approximately 8 a.m. on March 12. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 20, 2018

Emergency crews also responded to a call regarding the second package FedEx confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The potentially deadly package was shipped to a FedEx facility near the Austin airport, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Police dispatched a hazardous materials team to the FedEx ground delivery facility, which is located in the 4100 block of McKinney Falls Parkway in southeast Austin.

"We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," and aren't releasing any more specific information about the package, said Jim McCluskey, manager of FedEx communications.

The FBI couldn't confirm reports that the exploded package in Schertz contained metal shrapnel and nails. The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local authorities are investigating the blast.

An FBI spokesperson said that it's "more than likely" the explosion is linked to a string of bombings in Austin, TX, which is an hour away from Schertz. A series of four bombings there have killed two and injured four.

"We are clearly dealing with a serial bomber," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said on Monday.

Authorities originally believed the attacks there could be racially motivated, but the fourth bomb appeared random, rather than targeted, the AP reported.

The latest Austin bomb, on Sunday, used a trip wire and injured two. Those victims are expected to fully recover.

Police in Sunset Valley, which is southwest of downtown Austin, said on Tuesday that the FBI is looking into a "confirmed link" between the Austin packages and a mail delivery office in Sunset Valley.

Local, state and federal officials are investigating the bombing, with rewards for information rising into six figures.

#FBI, @ATFHou, & @Austin_Police offering a reward of up to $100K for info leading to the arrest & conviction of person(s) responsible for the package bombs which recently injured & killed several Austin residents. Call 512-472-TIPS (8477) w/ tips. https://t.co/8Yfvfyg1uM pic.twitter.com/SFpkT7z3Vv — FBI (@FBI) March 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.