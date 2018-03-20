FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, front left, Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley, front center, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, front right, arrive...

Authorities hunting clues ask Austin bomber to talk to them

Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

The Latest: FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas

Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

SCHERTZ, TX (RNN) - A worker was injured when a package exploded at a FedEx shipping facility, half an hour outside of San Antonio, media reported.

The incident happened after midnight Tuesday, KSAT reported.

The FedEx employee suffered a "percussion-type" injury from the blast, and it's not believed to be life threatening.

It was reportedly headed to Austin on a conveyor truck when it exploded.

The FBI couldn't confirm reports that the package contained metal shrapnel and nails.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local authorities are investigating the blast.

An FBI spokesperson said that it's "more than likely" the explosion is linked to a string of bombings in Austin, TX, which is an hour away from Schertz, TX. A series of four bombings there have killed two and injured four.

"We are clearly dealing with a serial bomber," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said on Monday.

Authorities originally believed the attacks there could be racially motivated, but the fourth bomb appeared random, rather than targeted, the Associated Press reported.

The latest Austin bomb, on Sunday, used a trip wire and injured two. Those victims are expected to fully recover.

Local, state and federal officials are investigating the bombing, with rewards for information rising into six figures.

#FBI, @ATFHou, & @Austin_Police offering a reward of up to $100K for info leading to the arrest & conviction of person(s) responsible for the package bombs which recently injured & killed several Austin residents. Call 512-472-TIPS (8477) w/ tips. https://t.co/8Yfvfyg1uM pic.twitter.com/SFpkT7z3Vv — FBI (@FBI) March 19, 2018

