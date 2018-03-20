FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.Full Story >
A crash partially closed eastbound Interstate 74 for several hours in Indiana early Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.Full Story >
Thirty-five people are displaced in a large Fairfield apartment fire overnight, according to the American Red Cross.Full Story >
A $424,000 resignation deal City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley agreed to over the weekend easily cleared its first round of approval Monday morning, but still faces defeat later this week.Full Story >
As you may have heard, snow is returning to the Tri-State this week.Full Story >
A teenager boy was critically hurt in a double shooting in Walnut Hills late Monday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
