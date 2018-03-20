The Latest: Chief says FedEx facility wasn't target of bomb

A manhunt is underway this morning after a Boone County deputy fired on a suspect in a vehicle who had just fought with two deputies and was driving across the parking lot of a Verona gas station, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
One to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall across most of the Tri-State Tuesday and Wednesday.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman was charged with assault after hitting a teacher, court documents say.Full Story >
Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco will release 2017 drug statistics Tuesday.Full Story >
A crash partially closed eastbound Interstate 74 for several hours in Indiana early Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.Full Story >
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasFull Story >
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerFull Story >
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.Full Story >
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainFull Story >
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metFull Story >
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartFull Story >
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.Full Story >
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10Full Story >
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityFull Story >
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingFull Story >
